STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 positive Haryana minister Anil Vij continues to make steady progress

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH/GURUGRAM: Haryana Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 continues to make steady progress.

Vij, who is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Gurugram's Medanta-The Medicity is feeling better and continues to make steady progress, according to the hospital.

In a media bulletin issued on Sunday, Dr. AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Medanta-The Medicity informed that though Vij is still in the ICU on oxygen support, his oxygen requirement is reduced and there is no fever.

His blood reports are also showing an improving trend. Overall the doctors are satisfied with his progress, the bulletin stated.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram.

The Haryana Minister was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Vij Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp