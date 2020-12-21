STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defence, energy to figure in India-Vietnam virtual meet

The implementation of India’s defence line of credit for high speed guard boats for Vietnam will also be discussed during the summit.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam are likely to sign agreements in the areas of defence, energy, development partnership and healthcare in a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday.

The two leaders are expected to exchange their views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues and chart out the course for the development of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in addition to charting out a joint vision for the same.

Talks of new opportunities in renewable energy cooperation will also be on agenda.

The implementation of India’s defence line of credit for high speed guard boats for Vietnam will also be discussed during the summit.

“The two leaders will also take stock of the regional and global landscape in the context of the Covid pandemic, and exchange views on their strategies to deal with the pandemic, and the post-pandemic economic revival,” said MEA sources. 

