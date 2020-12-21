STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fake degrees scam: 850 government teachers in Rajasthan under scanner

The list will be sent to the Directorate of the Education Department in Bikaner, which will decide on the appropriate course of action.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: About 850 government teachers in Rajasthan used fake degrees to secure promotions in the last five years, the state’s education department has revealed.

It has prepared a list of the teachers from the Jodhpur division who have been involved in the fake degree racket.  It has the names of 850 teachers who have received promotions since 2015.

The list will be sent to the Directorate of the Education Department in Bikaner, which will decide on the appropriate course of action.

According to sources, those on the list include 124 teachers of Sanskrit, 252 of Mathematics, 275 of English, 189 teachers of Hindi. 

They have all received promotions by using fake degrees. These teachers have degrees from more than one university outside Jodhpur, sources said.

The Joint Director of the School Education Department in Jodhpur Division, Prem Chand Sankhla said, “Our department has prepared the list of all those who have secured promotions through dubious means from the year 2015 onwards. 

Names of all those who were cleared by the DPC in the past will be forwarded as and when required by the Directorate.”

Although the fake degree racket exists in many other districts of Rajasthan, for the moment, the government’s focus is on teachers from the Jodhpur division, Sankhla added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake Degrees Scam Rajasthan Fake Degrees Scam
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp