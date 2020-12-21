Fake degrees scam: 850 government teachers in Rajasthan under scanner

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: About 850 government teachers in Rajasthan used fake degrees to secure promotions in the last five years, the state’s education department has revealed.

It has prepared a list of the teachers from the Jodhpur division who have been involved in the fake degree racket. It has the names of 850 teachers who have received promotions since 2015.

The list will be sent to the Directorate of the Education Department in Bikaner, which will decide on the appropriate course of action.

According to sources, those on the list include 124 teachers of Sanskrit, 252 of Mathematics, 275 of English, 189 teachers of Hindi.

They have all received promotions by using fake degrees. These teachers have degrees from more than one university outside Jodhpur, sources said.

The Joint Director of the School Education Department in Jodhpur Division, Prem Chand Sankhla said, “Our department has prepared the list of all those who have secured promotions through dubious means from the year 2015 onwards.

Names of all those who were cleared by the DPC in the past will be forwarded as and when required by the Directorate.”

Although the fake degree racket exists in many other districts of Rajasthan, for the moment, the government’s focus is on teachers from the Jodhpur division, Sankhla added.