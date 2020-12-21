Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren announces 15,000 jobs by March

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Stressing that employment generation is on the priority list of his government, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that over 10-15,000 jobs will be given to youths by March 2021.

Speaking to the media in Dumka on Monday, Soren said that 2021 will be a year of expectations during which efforts are being made to provide jobs to youths.

Soren further added that an action plan is also being made to connect more and more youths to self-employment as employment generation is on the priority list of his government. The officials have been asked to explore the possibilities of employment generation in every field, he added.

“By March this year, a drive will be launched to provide employment to over 10-15,000 jobs to youths. Separate work schemes are being prepared to generate employment both in the rural and urban areas,” said Soren. Several important decisions have also been taken to develop the tourism sector in the State, he added.

Soren further added that when most of the arrangements are shut in this pandemic, works schemes are also being prepared to give momentum to them.

“Several new schemes will be launched on the occasion of completing one year of this Government on December 29,” said Soren. People will also be made aware of the achievements of the State government in the last one year, he added.