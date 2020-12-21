Madhya Pradesh emerges national leader in investment promotion

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has emerged as the leading investment promotion agency across the country in the IPA survey conducted by “Invest India” and DPIIT.

The central Indian state has scored 97 per cent in the field of investment promotion. The state has scored 100 percent in the criteria of inviting investors, bringing investment in Madhya Pradesh, providing facilities to investors after establishing enterprises, infrastructure development and website.

Lauding the development, the state’s CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it’s a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that it has emerged as the leading state of India in the field of investment promotion. He congratulated Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation and all concerned for this achievement and said that this is an important step towards Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

The CM further said that “by making necessary changes and reforms in industrial policy and labour laws, and consequently we’ve created a favourable environment for investment in Madhya Pradesh. Our aim is to attract maximum investment in the state and provide maximum employment opportunities to people here.”