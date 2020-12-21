STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minimum Support Price will stay for agriculture produce: Union minister VK Singh

He also claimed that most of the parties whether Congress, AAP, Left parties, NCP wanted the should have freedom from Agricultural Produce Marketing committees.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

VK Singh

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agriculture produce like paddy, wheat will stay said VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Sunday where he attended an outreach programme for farmers organised by BJP on farm laws, he said there was a misconception among farmers that MSP would be done  away with after the enactment of farm laws. Further, he said agitations against the farm laws were more political than about farmers.

He also claimed that most of the parties whether Congress, AAP, Left parties, NCP wanted the should have freedom from Agricultural Produce Marketing committees (APMC), that is mandis. 

They did not want them tied up to the mandis, he added. He said the farm bill was to free the farmers from mandis and farmers were free to sell anywhere.  L Murugan, president of the BJP’s TN unit was present.

Farmers’ homage to lives lost during protest

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Farmers across Thanjavur and Tiruvarur paid tributes to farmers who has lost their life in the Delhi farmers protest against the farm laws, on Sunday. The farmers garlanded posters of deceased farmers and took oath to continue their struggle against the government. Similarly, a large number of farmers who assembled near Periyar statue in Peravurani paid tributes.

A silent procession was taken out in Orathanadu from Tashildar office to Bus stand. CPI cadre paid homage to farmers who lost their lives in Delhi farmers protest at Manapparai on the same day. In the protest led by Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, CPI cadre and members of the association participated. 

