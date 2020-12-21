STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP to draft policy for enhancing women employment in industries: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan announced on Sunday that the employment of women in industries will be increased for which a policy will be prepared after holding discussions with industrialists.

Published: 21st December 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 12:17 AM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday that the employment of women in industries will be increased for which a policy will be prepared after holding discussions with industrialists.

“Our women are fully capable of working in industrial plants. The state government will seriously consider increasing the percentage of women’s participation in industries after consultation with industrialists,” said Chouhan

Chouhan was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Pipe and Plates and Coil manufacturing unit set up by the Welspun Group at Jamunia Khejda village in Raisen district (25km from Bhopal) at a cost of Rs 300 crores. About 1500 people are likely to get direct and indirect employment from the new unit.

The CM welcomed the move of the Welspun Group to employ about 50 percent women. “The group’s new plant would become a good example of women’s participation.”

Earlier the day, the CM dedicated the newly constructed building of a Government Degree College in his home Sehore district. Addressing the function, the CM announced now tribal children will not have to go out for higher education. Colleges will be opened in tribal-dominated areas.

Tribal families occupying forest land for long will get forest land pattas

Also, addressing a program to distribute forest right pattas to tribal families in Nasrullaganj block of his home Sehore district, Chouhan said that forest rights pattas will be given to tribal families occupying forest land before 2006. No one’s land will be submerged in the Seep river irrigation project, and water will reach the fields through pipes from the project.

By next year, 20,000 acres of land of 24 villages will get irrigation facilities through the Rs 175 crore Seep river irrigation project. The CM distributed forest rights pattas to 1216 beneficiary families at the program.

