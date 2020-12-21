STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID-19 strain: Rajasthan CM asks Centre to ban all flights from UK, other European countries

In a tweet, Gehlot said India was late in banning international flights when COVID-19 had started spreading, leading to a drastic spike in cases in the country.

Published: 21st December 2020 02:24 PM

Ashok gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Expressing concern over the new coronavirus strain in the UK, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the Centre to take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan and immediately ban all flights from the UK and other European countries.

"The new strain of novel coronavirus emerging in the UK is a matter of great concern. GoI must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same & also immediately ban all flights from the UK & other European countries," he tweeted.

"India needs both a preparedness plan as well as steps to restrict any movement from affected countries. Our medical experts must be ready with a treatment plan in case of any outbreak of the new strain of virus. Health protocols must be adhered to even more strictly,” the chief minister said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the government is alert and there is no need to panic.

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday. 

