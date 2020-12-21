STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New virus strain: Be careful but fearless, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The governor further said that science has proved the unique qualities of water from the river Ganga.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Remaining careful and fearless should be the mantra of Indians at a time when COVID-19 is relapsing in the UK and other countries, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Monday.

The governor also said that India has had less number of mortalities during the pandemic compared to other countries because of the "better immunity" of its people and selfless service rendered by warriors fighting the disease, as per a Raj Bhavan statement.

"At a time when COVID-19 is relapsing in the UK and other countries, 'be careful, don't be careless and 'be fearless and don't be fearful' should be the mantra for Indians," the governor is quoted as saying.

India has since ancient times revered the quartet of "Gau Mata (the cow), Ganga, Gita and Gayatri", Koshyari said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra announces night curfew, quarantine for European arrivals a must

He praised those working for the welfare and well-being of cows.

The governor made the remark during the presentation of 'Gau Bharat Bharati Samman' to the people involved in the welfare of cows, the statement said.

The award was presented to 31 social workers and eminent personalities at the event held at Raj Bhavan which was organised by weekly 'Gau Bharat Bharati'.

The governor further said that science has proved the unique qualities of water from the river Ganga.

He said the people of rural India mopped their houses using cow dung and water as they believed that it rids the surroundings of harmful germs and bacteria.

As is the case of Indian Yoga, the world will also acknowledge the importance and utility of cows, the governor said.

Film star Vivek Oberoi, musician S P Sen and others were felicitated on the occasion, the statement said.

