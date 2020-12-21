STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in SC to establish Special Anti-Corruption Courts in every district

The PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to high courts to take appropriate steps to decide cases related economic offences.

Published: 21st December 2020 12:05 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL seeking to establish special anti-corruption courts in every district to decide cases related to various economic offences like money laundering and tax evasion within one year has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The petition has made the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and various states and Union territories parties in the case.

The PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, contended that due to long pendency and ineffective anti-corruption laws, India has never been ranked among the top 50 in the Corruption Perception Index.

The Centre and state governments have also not taken appropriate steps in this regard, the petition said.

None of the welfare schemes and government departments are corruption-free, it said.

"Due to long pendency and ineffective anti-corruption laws, even after 73 years of independence and 70 years after becoming a socialist secular democratic republic, none of our districts are free from cases related to black money, benami property, disproportionate assets, bribery, money laundering, tax evasion and similar other economic offences," the petition said.

India's anti-corruption laws are very weak and ineffective and fail to control corruption, and even the Benami Transactions Act, passed in 1988, is gathering dust without action, it said.

