Three journalists attacked while covering clash between BJP-CPI-M in Tripura

Published: 21st December 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the clash occurred in front of the police. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Three local media journalists were attacked when they went to cover a clash between ruling BJP and opposition CPI-M at Khayerpur, 10 km from here, police said on Monday.

The scribes, identified as Prangopal Acharya of Syandan Patrika, Pintu Pal of Rising Tripura TV channel and Biswajit Debnath of Mrinalini ENN TV channel were attacked on Sunday, sub-divisional police officer of the new capital complex area Priya Madhuri Majumder said.

"About 4-5 persons were wounded and the three scribes were attacked, but they were not injured. Police are investigating the case," the SDPO said.

The Agartala Press Club has condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the assault on the job.

Secretary of Agartala Press Club, Pranab Sarkar said the members met the SDPO, who assured them action against all those who were involved.

CPI-M state committee member Pabitra Kar, who hails from Khayerpur, claimed that three of its members were injured in the attack by the BJP and one of them has been shifted to Kolkata for treatment, while the other two are still in a hospital here.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the clash occurred in front of the police.

"They know exactly what has happened and we demand that the police arrest the real culprits involved in the incident. We have already asked our activists to cooperate with the police in the investigation," he added.

