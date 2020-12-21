STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uzbek woman held at Bhopal airport for carrying live bullet

Published: 21st December 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

The Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. (Photo |airportsindia.online)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A young woman from Uzbekistan was found possessing a live bullet in her bag just before she was to board a flight from Bhopal to Delhi on Monday. 

The on-duty CISF staff tracked the bullet in the woman's bag during scanning of her baggage at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. 

Identified as Mubarak, the woman works as a chef in a hotel and had come to Bhopal on December 9 as a tourist.

She was handed over by the CISF personnel to the local Gandhi Nagar police station cops, who were in the process of booking her under provisions of the Arms Act. 

The primary probe suggests that the woman had mistakenly picked up a box containing the bullet somewhere in Bhopal and then put it in her bag, not knowing that it contained a bullet. 

"She has been taken into custody and is being booked under Arms Act," Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Neelesh Awasthi said.

