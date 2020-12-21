STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Varavara Rao to stay at pvt hospital in Mumbai till January 7: Bombay HC

The bench directed the Maharashtra government to submit a fresh medical report detailing Rao's health condition on the next date of hearing.

Published: 21st December 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao is a revolutionary writer, poet, journalist and activist from Telangana, India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links' case, will continue to remain at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai till January 7 next year, as the Bombay High Court on Monday extended his stay at the private medical facility.

Rao, 81, has been receiving treatment for various ailments at the private hospital since last month following the intervention of the high court.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik extended his stay at the Nanavati Hospital on Monday after adjourning the hearing on his bail plea, seeking release on medical grounds, till January 7.

The bench directed the Maharashtra government to submit a fresh medical report detailing Rao's health condition on the next date of hearing.

Rao's lawyer, Anand Grover, also informed the court that the activist's health condition was improving.

Grover told the court that Rao was still being monitored by the hospital staff as his blood pressure continued to fluctuate and he was giddy most of the time.

On the instructions from Rao's daughter, Grover also told the HC that Rao's family was "satisfied" with the treatment being provided to him at the Nanavati Hospital.

While the Maharashtra government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) urged the court to transfer Rao from Nanavati Hospital to the Taloja prison hospital in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, or the state-run J J Hospital here, the bench said it could not do so without going through his present medical reports.

"We find it difficult to discharge him (Rao) from Nanavati (hospital) and transfer him to Taloja jail. We cannot transfer him today. In the next hearing may be," the HC said.

"We haven't seen his fresh report. We cannot rely on the previous report," the bench said.

Rao has been in an out of the J J Hospital and the Taloja prison hospital since his arrest in June 2018.

On July 16 this year, he tested positive for COVID-19, after which he was shifted to the Nanavati Hospital.

He was discharged from the Nanavati Hospital following a final assessment report on July 30 and sent back to the Taloja prison.

Last month, he was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital again following the intervention of the bench of Justices Shinde and Karnik.

On November 18, the high court noted that Rao was 81 years' old, suffered from neurological ailments and also needed post-COVID-19 care after recovering from the viral infection.

A person was on death bed and in such circumstances the state government cannot say that he should be treated in the jail, the court had said.

Following the court's observations, the Maharashtra government on November 18 agreed to shift Rao from the Taloja prison to the Nanavati hospital and also to bear the expenses of his treatment.

Besides his bail plea on medical grounds, the bench is also hearing a writ petition filed by Rao's wife Hemlatha, alleging a breach of his fundamental rights due to his continued incarceration without adequate medical care.

Rao and some other Left-leaning activists were earlier arrested for alleged links with Maoists following the Elgar Parishad conclave in Maharashtra's Pune district on December 31, 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links' case Varavara Rao Nanavati Hospital Bombay High Court P Varavara Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp