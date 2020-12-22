STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akalis to reach out like-minded parties to force Centre to repeal farm laws

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party's core committee which was presided over by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to hold Akhand Paths from January 2 onwards "to commemorate the sacrifice of Sant Ram Singh Singhriwala and 42 others who died during the ongoing farmer agitation" besides "redoubling efforts to reach out to all like minded political parties to force the BJP led central government to repeal the three agri Acts".

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party's core committee which was presided over by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD to reach out like-minded partie to request Centre to repeal farm laws

"The meeting decided that the first Akhand Path would be initiated at Gurdwara Sri Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Bahadurgarh on January 2 following which similar programmes would be held to give 'shardhanjali' to the martyrs in their respective districts. It was also decided that 'ardas' would be performed for the 'charhdi kala' of the Kisan Sangharsh. The committee also directed the party rank and file to help families of farmers who were engaged in the farmer agitation so that their fields were not left untended," the party said in the release.

Sad also decided that the party sub-committee comprising senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, and Sikander Singh Maluka would meet 'like-minded parties' in the coming days to make a joint strategy to 'force the NDA government to repeal the three Agri Acts'.

ALSO READ | This protest will only grow stronger: All India Kisan Sabha on farmers' stir

"The sub-committee will also initiate discussions with other parties to ensure implementation of a federal structure in which the powers of the States were not abrogated by the central government. It noted that the BJP was also following the footsteps of the Congress party in this context," it said further.

Speaking at the core committee meeting, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold a special session of parliament to repeal the three Acts.

"It was in the national interest to do so and that the Prime Minister should not stand on prestige on this issue. Scrapping the winter session of parliament has already sent a very wrong message that the central government is running away from discussing the three Acts which were forced through in the last session. The government should hold an emergency session to resolve all the grievances of farmers." Badal stated.

According to the release the party decided in the core committee meeting that maintenance of peace and communal harmony was of utmost importance for the future of Punjab, and SAD would not let this 'core principle' get 'diluted' in any way and that it would strive to ensure that peace among different sections of society in Punjab was not disturbed in any manner.

"The core committee condemned the vindictive attitude of the central government towards Arhtiyas and said the raids conducted on the President and office bearers of the Punjab Arhtiya Association by central agencies were intolerable in a democratic setup. It assured the Arhtiya community that the SAD would stand with them and would not allow them to be victimized in any manner," it stated further.

SAD also announced that the party would contest the forthcoming municipal corporation and committee elections on the party symbol, and party 'Observers' would finalize the party candidates by December 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp