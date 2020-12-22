STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya struggle a bid to make Hindus mentally strong, says Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis made these remarks while speaking at a function to launch a book written by state BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari on the Ayodhya movement.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The campaign held over years for the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya was aimed at helping Hindus rid their "defeatist mentality", senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Tuesday.

Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, made these remarks while speaking at a function to launch a book written by state BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari on the Ayodhya movement.

"Protests held over years for the construction of a temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya were aimed at making Hindus shed their 'parabhut mansikta' (defeatist mentality)," the former chief minister said.

Titled "Ayodhya", the book covers the early period (of history).

He said the book will serve as a key reference document summarising the protests held for the cause of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The book brings together various references that are related to Ayodhya town in Uttar Pradesh. The invaders had destroyed the Ram temple there and a defeatist mentality was thrust upon Hindus for years to come. The (temple) campaign was undertaken to counter this mentality and awaken the community," Fadnavis said.

Speaking about the motivation to write the book, Bhandari said, "Several misconceptions and lies were spread about this (temple) campaign, which needs to be countered. I tried to bring out the truth about the campaign in my book".

In November, 2019, the Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict backing the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Later, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up for the construction of the temple, whose 'bhoomi pujan' was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Ayodhya movement
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp