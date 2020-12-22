STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ban export of beef if you think for cows: Congress MLA to Centre

Rao said the BJP government in Karnataka should come out with a policy assuring care of every buffalo, bull, and cow in the state.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: A Congress leader from Karnataka on Tuesday appealed to the Narendra Modi government to ban the export of beef, saying such move would ensure that cow are not slaughtered.

These remarks of MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is the Goa desk incharge of the Congress, came against the backdrop of shortage of beef in the coastal state due to supply crunch from neighbouring Karnataka.

"Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi ban the export of beef. If that happens, cows will not be slaughtered," he told reporters here.

Rao is on a two-day visit to Goa to take stock of the Congress affairs, days after the party fared badly in Zilla Panchayat elections.

"Farmers in Karnataka are suffering. On the one hand, the state government doesn't offer any help to farmers to look after their bulls, cows, buffaloes, while on the other hand, the government says farmers  can't sell their cattle. In such situation, who is going to take care of the cattle?" he asked.

Rao said the BJP government in Karnataka should come out with a policy assuring care of every buffalo, bull, and cow in the state.

"Give a pension so that the cattle are taken care of. At present, the number of cattle is reducing wherever these (anti-cow slaughter) laws have become strict because nobody can look after them," Rao said.

Without taking the BJP's name, Rao said, "they talk differently (on beef) in the North Eastern states, Goa and Kerala, whereas they speak in different voices when it comes to states like Karnataka, Maharashtra etc," Rao said.

"What I am saying is if they (Central government) are so particular about it (against slaughter of cows), let them ban the export of beef from India. We are the second highest exporters of beef," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
beef beef ban congress
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp