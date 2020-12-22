STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre neglected our interests, say farmers as protests break out in UP, Rajasthan

Farmer leader Balvinder Singh from Kota said they feed crores of people but their interests have been neglected by the Centre.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block a road at Ghazipur border during their ongoing agitation against the Centre's farm reform laws in New Delhi Monday Dec. 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Farmers protesting against agriculture laws on Jaipur-Delhi highway in Alwar's Shahjahapur on Monday accused the Centre of not looking into their demands despite a threat to their livelihood.

The livelihood of farmers is at stake but the government is paying no heed to their demands, they told reporters.

Farmer leader Balvinder Singh from Kota said they feed crores of people but their interests have been neglected by the Centre.

Singh said the Centre should withdraw the farm laws and threatened to intensify the agitation if their demand was not met.

Due to the agitation, the Jaipur-Delhi highway is partially blocked since the past nine days.

A group of 11 farmers here sat on an indefinite relay fast against the three agri laws in Bindki area, police said on Monday.

The farmers, led by District Panchayat member Bablu Kalia, sat on the relay fast from Sunday at Ambedkar party, Station House Officer Bindki Satyendra Singh said.

Bablu said that the new farm laws are "death warrant" for the farmers and they will protest it till they are withdrawn.

The SHO said that on Sunday they left after giving memorandum to the district administration but on Monday they again came and are sitting on the fast.

There was also a hunger strike and briefly blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad road.

Superintendent of Police (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said farmers were persuaded to lift the blockade after which the National Highway-9 was opened to traffic.

On Monday, a group of 10 farmers initiated a hunger strike against the farm laws.

They will be replaced by another group on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at the Delhi's Ghazipur border by protesting farmers.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait donated blood on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protests Farm Laws Jaipur-Delhi highway
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp