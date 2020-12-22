Centre neglected our interests, say farmers as protests break out in UP, Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Farmers protesting against agriculture laws on Jaipur-Delhi highway in Alwar's Shahjahapur on Monday accused the Centre of not looking into their demands despite a threat to their livelihood.

The livelihood of farmers is at stake but the government is paying no heed to their demands, they told reporters.

Farmer leader Balvinder Singh from Kota said they feed crores of people but their interests have been neglected by the Centre.

Singh said the Centre should withdraw the farm laws and threatened to intensify the agitation if their demand was not met.

Due to the agitation, the Jaipur-Delhi highway is partially blocked since the past nine days.

A group of 11 farmers here sat on an indefinite relay fast against the three agri laws in Bindki area, police said on Monday.

The farmers, led by District Panchayat member Bablu Kalia, sat on the relay fast from Sunday at Ambedkar party, Station House Officer Bindki Satyendra Singh said.

Bablu said that the new farm laws are "death warrant" for the farmers and they will protest it till they are withdrawn.

The SHO said that on Sunday they left after giving memorandum to the district administration but on Monday they again came and are sitting on the fast.

There was also a hunger strike and briefly blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad road.

Superintendent of Police (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said farmers were persuaded to lift the blockade after which the National Highway-9 was opened to traffic.

On Monday, a group of 10 farmers initiated a hunger strike against the farm laws.

They will be replaced by another group on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at the Delhi's Ghazipur border by protesting farmers.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait donated blood on the occasion.