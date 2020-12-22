Consumer’s king, discoms to pay for poor service as Centre notifies new Electricity rules

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electricity consumers in India now have the right to uninterrupted quality power supply, with the Centre on Monday notifying the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules.

The new guidelines also mandate distribution companies (discoms) to provide new connections within seven days in metro cities, 15 days in small towns, and 30 days in rural areas.

Discoms that don’t meet these standards will have to pay consumers.

Union minister for Power R K Singh said consumers’ rights had to be laid down in Rules since discoms were acting as monopolies and users had no alternatives.

The rules stipulate that discoms must supply power on request from the occupier of any premises, and that minimum standards of service is consumers’ right.

Also, discoms have to supply power 24x7, except for areas such as agriculture where continuous power is not required.

Discoms are also required to put in place systems — preferably automated — for monitoring and restoring outages.

According to power ministry officials, since electricity is a subject on the concurrent list, the new rules will have to be followed by discoms in all states.

While the respective regulatory commissions may set standards of compliance, any violation of these standards will result in the discom paying compensation to the customer.

The amount to be paid for each type of standard violation will also be notified by the respective commissions. The compensation mechanism is also required to be automatic.