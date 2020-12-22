STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Consumer’s king, discoms to pay for poor service as Centre notifies new Electricity rules

The new guidelines also mandate distribution companies (discoms) to provide new connections within seven days in metro cities, 15 days in small towns, and 30 days in rural areas.

Published: 22nd December 2020 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Electricity consumers in India now have the right to uninterrupted quality power supply, with the Centre on Monday notifying the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules.

The new guidelines also mandate distribution companies (discoms) to provide new connections within seven days in metro cities, 15 days in small towns, and 30 days in rural areas.

Discoms that don’t meet these standards will have to pay consumers.

Union minister for Power R K Singh said consumers’ rights had to be laid down in Rules since discoms were acting as monopolies and users had no alternatives.

The rules stipulate that discoms must supply power on request from the occupier of any premises, and that minimum standards of service is consumers’ right.

Also, discoms have to supply power 24x7, except for areas such as agriculture where continuous power is not required.

Discoms are also required to put in place systems — preferably automated — for monitoring and restoring outages.

According to power ministry officials, since electricity is a subject on the concurrent list, the new rules will have to be followed by discoms in all states.

While the respective regulatory commissions may set standards of compliance, any violation of these standards will result in the discom paying compensation to the customer.

The amount to be paid for each type of standard violation will also be notified by the respective commissions. The compensation mechanism is also required to be automatic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp