STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court accepts closure report against Jet Airways' promoter

The order came a day after the Bombay High Court rejected a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, to intervene into the matter.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A metropolitan court here on Tuesday accepted the closure report filed by Mumbai police in a cheating case against Jet Airways, which has been grounded since April last year, its promoter Naresh Goyal and his wife.

The order came a day after the Bombay High Court rejected a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, to intervene into the matter.

Earlier, a similar plea by the ED had been rejected by the metropolitan court and a sessions court here.

The MRA Marg police here in February this year registered a case against the Jet Airways, Goyal and his wife on charges of cheating and criminal beach of trust, on a complaint filed by city-based Akbar Travels India Private Limited (ATIPL).

The ATIPL alleged that they were cheated of Rs 46 crore by the Goyals.

The police filed the closure report in March, saying they have not found any evidence of the complainant being cheated.

The ATIPL later filed a petition against the closure.

However, a chief metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday rejected the petition of the ATIPL and accepted the police's closure report.

ATIPL's lawyer Dharmesh Joshi said they will decide on future course of action after going through the detail order.

The ED is also conducting a probe against the Goyals and the severely indebted Jet Airways under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The cash-strapped Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways Mumbai police
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp