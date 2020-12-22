COVID-19 cases go past 19 lakh in Maharashtra with 3,106 fresh infections

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said.

With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.

A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080.

The state now has 58,376 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 503 new cases during the day, taking its caseload to 2,87,816 while the fatality count rose by 9 to 11,019.

The state has so far conducted 1,22,12,384 tests.