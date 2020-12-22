STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh discusses regional security with Japanese counterpart

Kishi Nobuo was appointed as Minister of defence on September 16.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Defence of Japan Kishi Nobuo on Tuesday. He congratulated Minister Kishi on his appointment as Minister of Defence and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by COVID 19.

Kishi Nobuo was appointed as Minister of defence on September 16. Tweeting on the discussion Rajnath Singh Said, “We expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries. India is committed to further elevate engagements with Japan under the Special Strategic & Global partnership framework.”
 
The two Ministers exchanged views on the security situation in the region and the need for a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law. Both Ministers welcomed the successful conduct of JIMEX 2020, MALABAR 2020 and the recent successful visit of Chief of Staff, JASDF to India.
 
They expressed satisfaction at the signing of the Agreement on Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services in further promoting defence ties between the two countries. During the telephonic conversation, the Ministers reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the Armed Forces under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The Ministers agreed that in the recent past both countries have made notable strides in Defence Industry and Technology cooperation and look forward to even greater cooperation in this field.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishi Nobuo Rajnath Singh Japan
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp