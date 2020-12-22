STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India till demands are met

They would write to members of UK Parliament to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India for the Republic Day celebrations until their demands were met.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with British PM Boris Johnson in London.

PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with British PM Boris Johnson in London. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the protests at Delhi's borders showing no signs of slowing down, farmers' unions on Sunday said they would write to members of UK Parliament to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India for the Republic Day celebrations until their demands were met.

"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India on January 26 for the Republic Day celebrations. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the Indian government agrees to meet our demands," said Kulwant Singh Sandhu, a farmer leader from Punjab at the Singhu Border.

Sandhu also said, "In today's meeting, it was decided what decision will be taken on the proposal sent by the Centre."

On December 15, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that Johnson will be attending India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2021 as the chief guest, adding that it is symbolic of a new era of India-UK ties.

Meanwhile, agitating farmers on Monday started a 24-hour long relay hunger strike, with 11 people sitting on strike each day.

Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

