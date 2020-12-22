STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown created economic disruptions, need national plan to tackle Covid-like crisis: Panel

The panel noted that the NDMA is meant for handling disasters and not for handling the pandemic/epidemic which happens in decades and even once in a century.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait at NSCBI Airport during the bi-weekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Monday Sept. 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sudden lockdown imposition resulted in unprecedented disruptions, including stoppage of intra and inter-state movement of people, goods, the shutdown of factories, hotels, eateries, tourism etc and other economic activities with severe social and economic fallouts, a Parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs has said in a report on Covid-19 situation.

The committee has recommended the formation of a national plan under the NDMA, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for co-ordination between the Centre, states & UTs for quick response to such a crisis in future.  

The panel noted that the NDMA is meant for handling disasters and not for handling the pandemic/epidemic which happens in decades and even once in a century.

“The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, is outdated as it was framed in the colonial-era and needs revisiting, updation and amendment,” it said. Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, who led the panel, stated that the committee “would ensure efficacious implementation of all decisions to contain pandemics and equitable/timely distribution of relief at district and sub-divisional levels to the intended beneficiaries in urban and rural areas.”

In the report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu through video conferencing on “Management of COVID-19 pandemic and related issues”, the panel examined the various aspects of the seriousness of the situation arising out of the pandemic.

The panel recommended the government to prepare a national database of migrant workers at the earliest, observing that the migrants are the backbone of the industrial sector, but due to the lockdown many migrant workers lost their jobs. 

It appreciated the government’s efforts to extend relief measures to the vulnerable sections but added that the absence of a national database, it is difficult to extend the relief measures to the intended beneficiaries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp