Maoist wanted in over 18 cases arrested in Jharkhand

By PTI

CHAIBASA: A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit wanted in over 18 cases has been arrested in Jharkhand's Paschim Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Hoilora forest in Gudri police station area on Monday and nabbed Akash Mundu, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

A 7.65 mm pistol, two magazines and 17 cartridges have been seized from his possession, he said.

Police is interrogating him to find out the whereabouts of his associates, the officer added.