Met Anna Hazare to discuss new farm laws, says Maharashtra BJP leader

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade on Tuesday said he had met social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare and explained him the details of the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

Hazare had, on December 14, written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning of a hunger strike if his demands, like implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations and granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), were not accepted.

Speaking to PTI, Bagade said, "I met Anna Hazare on Monday and spoke with him for almost an hour. I gave him a booklet containing the Marathi translation of the farm laws. I told him that these laws, as well as contract farming, are for the benefit of farmers."

However, speaking to reporters in his native Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district, some 115 kilometres from here, Hazare said he was not satisfied with the Centre's stand on the issue, and exhorted farmers to agitate to find a solution to their woes.