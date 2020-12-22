STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID-19 strain: Air India directs crew to remain isolated during domestic, international layovers

The airline said that keeping in view the gravity of the situation, crew laying over at all domestic/international stations are directed to remain isolated.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India has directed its crew laying at all domestic and international stations to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the complete duration of stay in view of the new strain of coronavirus.

According to a circular addressed to all pilots and cabin crew, the airline said that keeping in view the gravity of the situation, crew laying over at all domestic/international stations are directed to remain isolated and the directive is for the strictest compliance.

"As Britain battles a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus, there is disturbing news of the new mutated strain being upto 70 percent more contagious, as per some sources. South-East England and the city of London have been put under a strict 'stay-at-home' order as the virus spread has been termed to be 'out of control' and the situation declared to be 'alarming'," the circular read.

Just minutes after the Civil aviation ministry banned all flights arriving from the United Kingdom from December 22, the ministry has issued a circular stating that all passengers arriving from the UK on Monday and Tuesday will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test at airports in India.

The circular stated, "As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 11.59 pm) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at airports."

On December 20, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public that a new variant of COVID-19 has been found in the United Kingdom.

"Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) in Mumbai on Tuesday morning have been sent for institutional quarantine in the wake of the new coronavirus strain.

People who came to receive them said, "Government should have informed us before. Didn't passengers board flight after being permitted by authorities?"

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday said, "No flights to land from UK post 2:30 am. Passengers who have boarded flights will undergo institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic people will be quarantined at hotels while symptomatic passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital."

Flight services from the UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in London and England.

Comments





Videos
Gallery
