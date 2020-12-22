STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape victim's father seeks probe into Uttar Pradesh jail event 'glorifying' Asaram Bapu

At the event in the jail, Asaram's followers came from Lucknow and distributed blankets, held a prayer meeting by putting up his picture.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Godman Asaram Bapu

Godman Asaram Bapu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A man whose daughter had been raped by Asaram Bapu demanded Tuesday a probe into an event at the district jail here, "glorifying" the godman.

Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram at Manai village near Jodhpur in 2013.

He was arrested by the Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013 and has been in jail since then.

At the event in the jail, Asaram's followers came from Lucknow and distributed blankets, held a prayer meeting by putting up his picture and distributed 'prasad', the victim's father told PTI over phone.

"In the 'Satsang' (prayer meeting), the criminal was glorified. Followers of Asaram are doing this to refurbish the image of a rape convict. A probe should be done in the matter," he said.

The blankets were distributed on behalf of Asaram followers Arjun and Narain Pandey, who had been earlier arrested and lodged in Shahjahanpur jail for some time on charges of killing a witness in the case involving the rape of the local girl.

Shahjahanpur Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar said when the two accused were lodged in the jail here, Pandey fell sick and recovered from his ailment following his treatment in the jail hospital.

Confirming the distribution of blankets in the jail, Kumar said a total of 75 blankets, sent by Pandey, were distributed in the jail.

Kumar, however, refuted the allegations that Asaram was glorified.

"When Pandey was released on bail, he had pledged to distribute blankets to prisoners. They had sent blankets which were distributed in the jail. The allegation of glorification and 'satsang' (prayer meeting) inside the jail is baseless," he said.

Shahjahanpur ADM (Administration) Ramsevak Dwivedi said he was not aware of the matter.

"If something like this has happened, it will be probed," he added.

Earlier, a press note and photographs of the program signed by the jail superintendent was sent on a WhatsApp group of local reporters on Monday with the message going viral on social media.

Though the WhatsApp message was deleted later, it was saved by many reporters.

The Shahjahanpur girl had accused Asaram of raping her in his Jodhpur ashram and had lodged a case in this regard in Delhi's Kamla Market police station which was later transferred to Jodhpur.

Asaram was arrested by the Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013 and has been in jail since then.

Following his conviction, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaram Bapu Uttar Pradesh jail
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp