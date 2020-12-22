With 13,000 volunteers, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin phase-3 trials cross half-way mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers for clinical trials, which is the half-way mark in the 26,000 subject trial.

With this, Covaxin is on track to continue its progress towards achieving the goal for Phase-3 clinical trials across multiple sites in India.

The Phase-3 human trials of Covaxin began in mid-November, with a target of 26,000 volunteers across India.

This is India’s first and only phase-3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine and the largest phase -3 efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella said, "This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation. We sincerely thank all the 13000 volunteers across the country for their support in enabling us to bring out a safe and efficacious Indian vaccine for Covid-19. This pro-vaccine public health volunteerism is a morale booster for us to achieve our milestone target of 26,000 soon – Thank you volunteers. Thank you India."

Previously, the Covaxin efficacy had been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, which got promising safety and immunogenicity results.

The trial received acceptance in internationally reviewed scientific journals as well.

It may be recalled that Covaxin is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech, which is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

