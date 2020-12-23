STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be more attentive towards justice, CJI Bobde tells judges

Justice Bobde, who inaugurated an e-Sewa Kendra at the High Court of Tripura, appealed to judges to be more attentive towards justice.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:38 PM

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday said it is the hallmark of every great institution and judges that they are "keener on justice and not merely on law".

Justice Bobde, who inaugurated an e-Sewa Kendra at the High Court of Tripura, appealed to judges to be more attentive towards justice.

"It's the hallmark of every great institution and judges that they are keener on justice and not merely on law," he said.

"I can't say I know much about the law, having been far more invested in justice," Justice Bobde added.

He said while taking the decision to go electronic in the justice delivery system, the CJI was "acutely conscious" that it would make justice "technology-dependent", but, there was no other option for high courts and the Supreme Court in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Bobde said e-Seva Kendras are designed to help litigants with all legal aid and assistance.

These should be located at the entry gate in courts and other legal institutions so that litigants can easily access the system, he said.

