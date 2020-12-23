STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blunted Article 370 narrative, says BJP on emerging as single-largest party in DCC polls

The BJP has exuded confidence that the party along with independents will be able to take control of about 14 DDC.

Published: 23rd December 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a spirited campaign in Jammu and Kashmir for the district development council elections, the BJP has said that the Union Territory has moved away from the Article 370 narrative and embraced the aspirational democracy.

“The people in J&K have rejected the forces who for long gave calls of boycott of elections. The high turnout of the voters has affirmed the faith of the people in democracy and development,” the BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, party’s in-charge for J&K, told this newspaper.

Chugh said that the BJP, Independents and parties outside the Gupkar alliance will be able to form power in 14 out of the 20 DDCs in the UT. “We are satisfied with the outcome of the polls. The party has done well in the Kashmir valley also.

The overall outcome of the polls clearly shows that the people have rejected the anti-national forces, who had expressed reserbations about unfurling the national flag,” said Chugh.

“The people in J&K have endorsed the vision of the Prime Minister for an all round development. The outcome of the polls clearly shows that the nationalist forces have won, and the Gupkar alliance constituents have failed to get the popular acceptance. The outcome is also an endorsement of the development model of the Central government,” said Chugh.

Campaign force

The BJP aggressively campaigned, with clear focus in the valley to make inroads in the support base of the National Conference .

