Case against 13 farmers in Haryana for blocking CM Khattar's convoy

By PTI

AMBALA: Haryana Police has registered a case against 13 farmers on various charges including attempt to murder and rioting after a group of peasants protesting against the Centre's new farm laws had allegedly blocked and hurled sticks at Chief Minister M L Khattar's convoy.

On Tuesday, a group of protesting farmers had showed black flags to Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City.

Some of the farmers had allegedly tried to block Khattar's motorcade but police managed to provide a safe passage to the chief minister after some time.

The case against the farmers was registered late Tuesday on the complaint of some security personnel.

Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time.

They said some farmers also allegedly hurled sticks towards some vehicles in the motorcade.

Ambala City police registered a case against 13 farmers under various IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder) 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by any member of any unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Khattar was in Ambala on Tuesday to address public meetings in support of the party's mayoral and ward candidates for the upcoming civic bodies polls.

The farmers had waved black flags at the chief minister's convoy while it was crossing the Agrasen Chowk.

They also raised slogans against the government and said they would continue to protest till the three farm laws are repealed.