COVID-19: India records 23,950 new cases as tally nears 1.10 crore

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri health workers inspects a nasal swab sample kept on a heater due to the cold weather as they test it for COVID-19 in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up to December 22 with 10,98,164 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 333 new fatalities include 75 from Maharashtra,  38 from West Bengal, 27 from Kerala and 25 from Delhi.

A total of 1,46,444 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,876 from Maharashtra followed by 12,029 from Karnataka, 12,012 from Tamil Nadu, 10,329 from Delhi, 9,439 from West Bengal, 8,224 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,082 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,230 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

