STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED arrests three in Rs 6,380-crore ponzi fraud that duped lakhs of investors

The three were arrested under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Tuesday and a special court in Hyderabad sent them to 14 days judicial custody.

Published: 23rd December 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three promoters of a south India based company on money laundering charges in an over Rs 6,300 crore alleged ponzi or chit fund fraud case where lakhs of investors hailing from various states were duped, the agency said on Wednesday.

The three persons-- Avva Venkata Rama Rao, Avva Venkata S Narayana Rao and Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad-- are the "main accused" and promoters of the Agri Gold group of companies.

"They have been arrested for their involvement in committing the offence of money laundering," the ED said.

The three were arrested under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday and a special court in Hyderabad sent them to 14 days judicial custody.

The agency also conducted raids at the premises of the promoters and auditors of the company in Vijayawada and Hyderabad and seized Rs 22 lakh cash, property documents and digital devices, the central probe agency said in a statement.

The ED initiated probe against the accused after going through various police FIRs filed against them in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka for allegedly duping about 32 lakh investors after funds worth Rs 6,380 crore were collected from them.

Investors from states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh have also been duped through this ponzi scheme, it said.

"The scam was perpetrated by Avva Venkata Rama Rao through agri gold group of companies.

He had earlier worked in the golden forest CIS (collective investment scheme) fraud and having learnt the tricks of the trade in that scheme, he hatched a well planned conspiracy," the agency alleged.

"He along with his seven brothers and associates set up more than 150 companies and started collecting deposits from general public with a promise of providing developed plots/farm lands or withdrawal at a high rate of return on maturity/pre-term," the agency charged.

It alleged the accused "engaged" thousands of commission agents to lure people with various schemes for hefty commission and managed to collect Rs 6,380 crore from a total of 32,02,628 investor accounts.

"In the end, the gullible investors neither got plots nor could recover their deposits.

The group collected deposits illegally from across the country," the ED alleged.

The agency said agri gold group of companies "did not obtain permission from RBI to collect such deposits.

"  "SEBI has reported that the business of the Agri Gold Farm Estates India Private Limited (a group company) was nothing but a CIS and ordered the company to stop taking further deposits and return the money to the depositors.

" "Instead of complying with the directions of the SEBI in letter and spirit, accused Avva Venkata Rama Rao opened new companies and started collecting deposits in the names of new companies on the pretext of real estate business with the help of an army of commission agents, thus, turning this into a ponzi scam," it alleged.

The ED said its probe found that the accused "never developed lands sufficient to give plots to all the investors.

" "Even by their unverified claims, at the end they had only 5.5 lakh plots available with them," the agency said.

"Considering the huge discrepancy in the amount of land available, the group should have used all their resources in identifying, buying and developing more land parcels," it said.

"Instead, Avva Venkata Rama Rao and his family went on a siphoning spree and illegally diverted the public deposits and invested in myriad verticals and in private companies which were directly owned by their family," the ED alleged.

It said the accused "also set up companies abroad" and diverted large amounts of funds to off shore entities.

"Their names also figured in the Paradise Papers leaks (global data on offshore holdings of various entities that came to light in 2017) and they had incorporated companies with the help of the infamous law firm Mossack Fonseca in the Cayman Islands," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ponzi scam Enforcement Directorate money laundering
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp