STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers pride of country, BJP should stop insulting them: Akhilesh Yadav

Various farmers' organisations are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws, terming the legislations as "anti-farmers".

Published: 23rd December 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP should stop "insulting" farmers as they are pride of the country, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday while paying tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the Farmers' Day.

Born on this day in 1902 in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped cultivators.

He died in 1987.

"Tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary! Today, under the BJP's rule, the country's history is witnessing such a Farmers' Day when the farmers are forced to struggle on the streets, instead of celebrating. The BJP should stop insulting the farmers because the farmer of the country is the pride of India," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Various farmers' organisations are protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws, terming the legislations as "anti-farmers".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party BJP Akhilesh Yadav Chaudhary Charan Singh Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp