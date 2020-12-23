STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' stir: In counter-offensive, UP BJP planning outreach to 20 lakh cultivators

The continuation of farmers’ stir was a reflection of the fact that they are being misled and provoked by the opposition, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite government’s efforts to clear all doubts over MSP and Mandi system in the new farm laws, the continuation of farmers’ stir was a reflection of the fact that they are being misled and provoked by the opposition, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday.

The UP BJP had drawn an elaborate reach out plan to take PM Narendra Modi’s message to over 20 lakh farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM and BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

While paying tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhury Charan Singh on his 118th birth anniversary on Wednesday, CM Yogi said that the new farm reforms were brought with an intent to bring prosperity to farmers. “But those who were not able to digest their growth and happiness are fomenting unrest among them,” he said.

“All assurances are being given to the farmers over the retention of MSP and Mandi system. The prime minister has said mandis are being connected with technology, but farmers are being misled on this as well. What kind of politics is this?” asked CM Yogi, while addressing a gathering on the occasion.

He slammed the opposition saying they would not let the things to be done to the farmers’ benefit. The Centre has been taking steps to the benefit of farmers with dedication. “No government at the centre but the one led by the BJP brought so many schemes in favour of farmers since Independence. Those who do politics in the name of farmers become silent on their issues when they come to power,” said the CM.

He claimed that the centre and state government were working in tandem for the interests of farmers.

“UP, which is home to 16.5% of the country’s population, contributes 21% to the total food production of the country. It becomes possible just due to the diligence and hard work of Annadata (farmers),” he said.

He said, “We already have four agricultural universities. Recently, a central agricultural university was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhansi. Presently, 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras are working in Uttar Pradesh with a resolve to double the income of farmers with the help of new concepts and technologies.”

