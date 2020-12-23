STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five of seven former ministers secure wins in J&K DDC polls

Senior Congress leader and former minister Taj Mohiuddin, who was in the fray for Parenpillan constituency of Uri tehsil in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, won the seat.

Published: 23rd December 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Counting of votes for the recently concluded District Development Council elections in progress at a centre in Jammu Tuesday Dec. 22 2020.

Counting of votes for the recently concluded District Development Council elections in progress at a centre in Jammu Tuesday Dec. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Five out of the seven former ministers who contested the DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir have won, while two belonging to the BJP suffered defeats, according to data issued by the state election authority (SEA).

Senior Congress leader and former minister Taj Mohiuddin, who was in the fray for Parenpillan constituency of Uri tehsil in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, won the seat with a margin of 1,596 votes, officials said.

Taj, who held several terms as minister and MLA, polled 9,741 votes against the Peoples Conference (PC) leader Shaukat Ali Khan, who got 4,451 votes in the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) election.

Mohiuddin, the 72-year-old Gujjar leader who is facing CBI probe into the Roshi land scam, fought against Khan.

Supported by Farooq Abdullah's Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohiuddin is the consensus candidate from the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Known as the Congress' 'crown', Taj has represented Uri thrice as MLA.

He has functioned as a cabinet minister in the governments of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah.

Veteran NC leader and former minister Abdul Gani, who contested from Mahore seat in Reasi district, won the election by a margin of 351 votes.

He polled 4,833 votes and defeated independent candidate Shafi-ur-Rehman, who got 4,482 votes.

Gani has been MLA and a former minister in the Omar Abdullah government.

Jagjeevan Lal, a senior NC leader and former minister, won the Reasi seat by defeating BJP's Chaman Lal by 237 votes.

Lal polled 4,507 votes against Lal's 4270.

Former Congress minister and veteran Gujjar leader Ajaz Ahmed Khan, who joined the J&K Apni Party, won the DDC election from Thuroo segment of Reasi district by 1,578 votes, according to the SEA data.

Ajaz Khan polled 4,904 votes, while Mohmmad Ashraf of the NC polled 3,326 votes.

A two-time MLA, Ajaj Khan was a minister in the NC-Congress government.

A veteran Pahari leader and former Congress minister, Shabir Ahmed Khan won the Manjakote seat in Rajouri district with a margin of 3,394 votes as he polled 8,714 votes against Shafat Khan, who got 5,320 votes.

Shabir Khan was minister in the NC-Congress government led Omar Abdullah.

Former BJP ministers Sham Lal Choudhary and Shakti Raj Parihar, however, lost their seat from Jammu and Doda districts.

Choudhary lost his election in Suchetgarh constituency of Jammu district by 11 votes, which according to the officials is the "smallest" margin so far in the DDC polls.

Choudhary polled 12,958 votes against independent candidate Taranjit Singh, who polled 12,969 votes.

A cabinet minister in the BJP-PDP coalition government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Choudhary had won the assembly election from Suchetgarh constituency in 2008 and 2014 and is considered to be a powerful leader in the border belt of R S Pura.

Another former minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shakti Raj Parihar lost both the seats he contested from Gundna and Marmat segments of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Parihar lost to NC candidate Asim Hashmi by 1,336 votes.

Hashmi polled 7,835 votes, while Parihar 6,499, according to the data.

Parihar lost the Marmat seat by 1,330 votes as he polled 7,033 votes against Congress candidate Mushtaq Ahmed, who polled 8,363 votes.

Parihar, who was the vice president of BJP's J&K unit, is considered to be an important player in the region and was a minister in the BJP-PDP government.

Former BJP MLAs Gharu Ram and Bharat Bushan won their seats in Jammu district, while former legislators Kanta Andhotra, Shahnaz Ganai, Shah Mohmmad Tantray and Mumtaz Khan lost their election.

The PAGD swept the maiden DDC polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the largest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The results of four constituencies - one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region - were awaited

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taj Mohiuddin Shaukat Ali Khan Abdul Gani DDC Elections 2020 DDC Polls 2020
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp