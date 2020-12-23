STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JeM module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; 6 militant associates held: Police

A terror-associate network of the JeM involved in grenade-lobbing incidents in the Tral area of Awantipora and the Sangam area of Anantnag has been busted.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have busted a module of the proscribed terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district by arresting six militant associates who were involved in grenade-throwing incidents, police said on Wednesday.

A terror-associate network of the JeM involved in grenade-lobbing incidents in the Tral area of Awantipora and the Sangam area of Anantnag district has been busted, a police spokesperson said.

He said those arrested were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Umer Jabar Dar, Sameer Ahmad Lone, Mohammad Amin Khan, Rafiq Ahmad Khan -- all residents of Tral -- and Suhail Ahmad Bhat, a resident of the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district.

Incriminating materials, including explosive substances, were seized from their possession, the official said, adding that the seized materials were taken into the case records for further investigation and to probe their role and complicity in other terror crimes.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested militant associates were in contact with Pakistani handlers and targeted security forces by lobbing grenades in the recent past, the police spokesperson said.

He said they were also involved in pasting threat posters calling for an election boycott in Tral.

