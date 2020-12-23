Junior doctors strike in Bihar over lack of hike in salaries for three years

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Thousands of Bihar's junior doctors have gone on an indefinite strike since Wednesday morning demanding a hike in stipend. They complained that their demands have not been met for the last three years.

The health services provided by medical colleges across the state including the state's largest hospital PMCH in Patna, have crippled due to the strike.

According to Dr. Harendra Kumar, the JDA President of PMCH, the healthcare services have been stopped in all the nine medical colleges of the state including PMCH, NMCH.

The emergency services for Covid-19 duty were exempted from strike.

Why are they striking?

Striking doctors said that the state government in 2017 had assured that the amount of stipend would increase every 3 years.

But till 2020, no hike was added to the stipend to junior doctors.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association has also rendered its supported to the strike.

Prior to proceeding with the protest, the junior doctors association had communicated this with the health department along with the principals of the hospitals.

