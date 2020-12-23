STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Left exploited farmers in Tripura, Kerala, Bengal; their stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP

Patra also remarked that the agricultural growth rate was 6.4 per cent when the Left was in power in Tripura in 2017-2018.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference, at BJP HQ in New Delhi

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming the Left parties' stand on the three farm laws "hypocritical", the BJP on Wednesday accused them of "exploiting" the farmers while in power in Tripura, Kerala and West Bengal.

Wherever the Left parties were in power, there was "nothing left" for the farmers and the economy, party spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

"For 25 years, till 2018, there was a Left government in Tripura. I feel sad in saying that there was no MSP in the state for 25 years. Today, the Left leaders are acting as well wishers of the farmers, but all they did was to exploit them. 

"The first thing the BJP did after coming to power in Tripura in 2018 was procurement of paddy. As much as 48,716 tonnes of paddy was procured from 27,735 farmers at an expenditure of Rs 86.65 crore," he said.

Under the Left government, farmers in Tripura were selling rice for Rs 10-12 per kilogramme.

Now, under the BJP government they are selling it for Rs 18.50, he claimed.

Patra also remarked that the agricultural growth rate was 6.4 per cent when the Left was in power in Tripura in 2017-2018.

"In two consecutive years -- 2018-19 and 2020-2021 -- it rose to 13.5 per cent," he said.

"Wherever there is Left, the farmers have been exploited," the BJP spokesperson alleged.

As for Kerala, he alleged that Left cadre ran the mandis in the state where private entities buy and sell produce.

In Bengal, Patra raised the issue of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act which, he said, was amended by the Left government and then "misused".

"During the Left rule, the mandis existed. But before the farmers could reach there they had to pay 'tola' (extortion fee) charged at fake toll gates. This continues even now during TMC rule," he alleged.

The BJP leader also said while the growth of potato was high in West Bengal, contract of farmers with companies selling packaged chips was the norm in the state started by the Left.

"But when we spoke about contract farming, the Left accused us of selling farmers to corporates. When they do it, it is fine, when we do it it's selling off to private entities. 

"The Left government amended the APMC Act and gave MNCs entry what they are saying now is hypocrisy and reflects their double standards. In their amendment there was no provision of payment to farmers within a stipulated time while we are saying that they should be paid within three days. So, who are the real well wishers of farmers?" Patra posed.

Training his guns at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader accused her of politicising the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which money is credited directly to the bank account of farmer.

The chief minister wanted money sent to the state government instead, he alleged.

"Today, some representatives of TMC met the farmers. But the chief minister is saying send the money to our treasury. Basically she wants to create an election fund. It won't be an exaggeration to say that Bengal has fallen from the frying pan to the fire. First it was under the communist rule and now the Trinamool Congress," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tripura CPI left parties farmers new farm laws farmers protests MSP
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp