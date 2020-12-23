STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Leopard population outside sanctuaries not being counted', say experts

Experts pointed out that instead of focusing on numbers, the government should now focus on involving all stakeholders in undertaking projects.

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard

Leopard (File Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently released report by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) shows a rise in leopard population in the tiger range landscape. But conservationists, experts and even Forest Department officials are now raising questions about the areas outside forest boundaries where leopard population thrives. 

"Data for the estimates were collected while conducting the tiger census in 2018 using camera trap method. However, in many places of Karnataka, and even in other states, leopards are found in non-forest areas also. Places where there are no tigers have not been included in the census report. So the population is much higher than what is projected and it is a matter of worry and has to be addressed," a senior Forest Department official told The New Indian Express.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Ajai Mishra said leopards are found in places like hillocks in Ramanagara, Kolar, Tumkuru and even dry grasslands in Kalaburgi and Koppal. He said that the 2014 and 2018 reports are being compared and a special mitigation plan will also be prepared to handle the situation better. 

Experts pointed out that instead of focusing on numbers, the government should now focus on involving all stakeholders - like police, citizens, Forest and Revenue departments - on undertaking projects in such a way that there is development, but with minimal disturbance.

"The presence of leopards in close proximity to human habitation too is known. So the government should instead work on how to mitigate man-animal conflict. The government should now change its focus and address the concerns related to animals and people. They should understand why conflict cases are rising and focus on linear management issues," noted leopard expert Vidya Athreya said. 

Leopard estimates as per Ministry of Forests report

  • Western Ghats – 3,387 (3,245-3,529)

  • Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plains – 1,253 (1,158-1,348)

  • Central India and Eastern Ghats – 8,071 (7,654-8,488)

  • North east hills and Bramhaputa Flood Plains – 141 (115-170)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard population Ministry of Environment Leopards outside sanctuaries Leopards
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp