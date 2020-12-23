'Leopard population outside sanctuaries not being counted', say experts

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The recently released report by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) shows a rise in leopard population in the tiger range landscape. But conservationists, experts and even Forest Department officials are now raising questions about the areas outside forest boundaries where leopard population thrives.

"Data for the estimates were collected while conducting the tiger census in 2018 using camera trap method. However, in many places of Karnataka, and even in other states, leopards are found in non-forest areas also. Places where there are no tigers have not been included in the census report. So the population is much higher than what is projected and it is a matter of worry and has to be addressed," a senior Forest Department official told The New Indian Express.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Ajai Mishra said leopards are found in places like hillocks in Ramanagara, Kolar, Tumkuru and even dry grasslands in Kalaburgi and Koppal. He said that the 2014 and 2018 reports are being compared and a special mitigation plan will also be prepared to handle the situation better.

Experts pointed out that instead of focusing on numbers, the government should now focus on involving all stakeholders - like police, citizens, Forest and Revenue departments - on undertaking projects in such a way that there is development, but with minimal disturbance.

"The presence of leopards in close proximity to human habitation too is known. So the government should instead work on how to mitigate man-animal conflict. The government should now change its focus and address the concerns related to animals and people. They should understand why conflict cases are rising and focus on linear management issues," noted leopard expert Vidya Athreya said.

