Mamata Banerjee interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC's support

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre's reform measures for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi.

Published: 23rd December 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

A Nihang holds the Tricolor at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against Centres agri-laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre's new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

The ruling party in West Bengal had recently sent a five-member delegation to interact with the farmers who were on a day-long 'relay' hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the 'dharna' sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand," a TMC leader said.

Earlier this month, Banerjee had interacted with the agitating farmers over the phone

