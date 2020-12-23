Mamata Banerjee interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC's support

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre's new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

The ruling party in West Bengal had recently sent a five-member delegation to interact with the farmers who were on a day-long 'relay' hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the 'dharna' sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand," a TMC leader said.

"Please come & join our dharna it will give us more strength" said a farmer on the phone to @MamataOfficial. A 5 member delegation of @AITCofficial MPs visited Singhu border again to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Bengal CM spoke to multiple groups #KisanDiwas

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre's reform measures for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the laws be repealed.

Earlier this month, Banerjee had interacted with the agitating farmers over the phone