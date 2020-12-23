Manish Sisodia accuses Yogi minister of running away from debate

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on a Lucknow visit on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath government accusing cabinet minister MSME Sidharth Nath Singh of running away from the debate he had referred to when Aam Admi Party (AAP) had disclosed its plans to contest 2022 UP Assembly elections.

While interacting with media persons in Lucknow on Tuesday, Delhi deputy CM sought to draw a parallel between UP’s model of governance and that of Delhi under CM Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia said: “After the formation of the government, the people of UP are asking what have we achieved? While schools in Delhi were improved and 80 per cent of people getting electricity for free, the condition of UP has gone from bad to worse.”

The AAP leader had announced that he would contest elections in UP to provide the people facilities similar to Delhi, after which Siddharth Nath Singh had challenged him for a debate. Sisodia said that he had come to Lucknow to debate on the state of education in Kejriwal's Delhi Model versus Yogi's UP Model. He also showed videos related to the schools in Delhi.

“Sincere work has been done to change the picture of the schools in Delhi. If the picture of 10 schools in UP has changed, then the UP government should show the video. The minister's chair is lying vacant in the debate on the education model,” said Sisodia and also tweeted that he was going to visit a government school on the invitation of UP Education Minister Satish Dwivedi.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Sisodia claimed that the fees of private schools were controlled by Kejriwal government in Delhi. “I have come to talk on all the issues including power, water, assistance of Rs 1 crore to the martyrs. Now the Yogi government is taking the excuse of UP's population. Those who work do not make excuses,” said Sisodia adding if a population of 2 crores could be handled by AAP government excellently, 24 crore people of UP could also be managed well.