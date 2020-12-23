STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Party that abolished triple talaq is asking my husband to divorce me: Saumitra Khan's wife attacks BJP

This comes after BJP leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan sent a legal divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal who was earlier a BJP member but has now joined TMC.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal has alleged that the party that abolished Triple Talaq is asking her husband Saumitra Khan to divorce her.

This comes after BJP leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan sent a legal divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal who was earlier a BJP member but has now joined TMC.

Speaking to ANI, when asked the reason for any problem in her relationship, Mondal said, "When politics enter your personal lives, it becomes bad for the relationship. Saumitra is in the company of bad people from BJP who are trying to instigate him against me. The party that abolished Triple Talaq is asking Saumitra to divorce me today."

Explaining her reason to leave the BJP and join TMC, Mondal said, "I joined the party keeping in mind a political view, for respect and security, I left the BJP and joined the TMC."

"I don't know how I am getting divorce notice. How my husband who is an MP of BJP and president of its Yuva Morcha was saying of giving me a divorce in an open press meet. This is the same party which is against Triple Talaq. And the MP of that party is giving me divorce only because I am changing my party," she said.

"Still today I love Soumitra and regard him as my husband. I am still wearing Sindhoor (vermilion) of his name. Just because of party pressure and to establish a trust for his party, he is ending ten years of his relationship with me. Ours was a love marriage and how it can end in a day," the TMC leader said.

"I never thought of any demand. I was not getting respect in the party and I was taken for granted," she said regarding the BJP.

When asked about her contribution to the electoral victory of Soumitra, she said that she sacrificed a lot for him.

"The one who loves her husband supports him not only in good days but also in bad days. So when my husband was struggling and when he joined the BJP after leaving TMC then I supported her and fought for his respect and to make him an MP. I sacrificed a lot for him."

ALSO READ | Missing Trinamool ministers set tongues wagging; another big ticket defection likely

"I was always a dedicated person when I was with BJP. I was dedicated to them and the same is with TMC now. In TMC whatever direction is given to me by party top leadership I will follow that," she added.

"One thing is that I am noticing that no leader from the BJP is asking him why he is giving divorce. One of Soumitra's relative is in TMC, then why he is not suggesting her husband to divorce her and ask her to leave the house. Why only he is acting against me," the TMC leader said.

"BJP should do something that my relationship with Soumitra is saved which the TMC is saying that your relationship will not be affected if you and your husband are in two different parties," she told ANI.

"He is making a great sacrifice for the BJP. If the BJP comes to power in the state then I would like to see him as Chief Minister and myself as his wife," she added.

Khan's lawyer Sameer Kumar sent the notice on the former's behalf where it is mentioned that the marriage of Khan and Mondal was solemnised in July 2016 under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 as per Hindu rituals and ceremonies.

The notice further says that Khan and his family were subjected to mental and emotional torture which increased beyond the level of tolerance and hence he wants to dissolve his marriage with Mondal.

The legal divorce notice further calls upon Mondal to execute the divorce under mutual consent under Section 13 (B) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 within 30 days failing which Khan will be at liberty to file appropriate proceedings in a court of law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Sujata Mondal Triple Talaq Saumitra Khan Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp