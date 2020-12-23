STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priya Ramani should have taken recourse to law, not online allegations: MJ Akbar

The counsel further said that Ramani named Akbar in 2018 without any good faith or bona fide.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist Priya Ramani

Senior journalist Priya Ramani (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Union minister M J Akbar on Tuesday told a Delhi court that journalist Priya Ramani should have taken recourse to law instead of making allegation of sexual misconduct against him on social media.

Akbar made the submission through senior lawyer Geeta Luthra during the final hearing of a criminal complaint filed by him against Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct 20 years ago when he was a journalist. Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

During the hearing, the counsel termed the delay in lodging an FIR as an “important factor”. “What can you do on social media? You can’t fight with everyone. People on responsible position like journalists should not make such allegations on social media. They should come to court instead... You (Ramani) did not take the recourse to any law,” she said.

The counsel further said that Ramani named Akbar in 2018 without any good faith or bona fide. “She names him in 2018 for reasons where I can’t see any good faith or bona fide. Everyone’s reputation is dear to them. There are persons to whom their reputation is dearer than life,” the counsel said.

The court will hear the matter further on December 24. Ramani had earlier said her allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar were her truth and made in public good. Ramani disputed Akbar’s claims of having a stellar reputation “that had been tarnished by her allegation”.

TAGS
Priya Ramani MJ Akbar metoo
