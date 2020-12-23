STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Congress to PM Modi

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked the government to shed its "inflexible position" and heed to the Supreme Court's suggestion.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his arrogance and repeal the farm laws to help initiate dialogue with agitating farmers.

The opposition party said the government should repeal these laws and bring fresh ones after consultations with all stakeholders.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked the government to shed its "inflexible position" and heed to the Supreme Court's suggestion by keeping the three farm laws in abeyance and bring new ones in their place .

"By taking an inflexible position that the farm laws will not be repealed, the government has effectively aborted the talks before they can be resumed. Government should heed the suggestion of the Supreme Court and keep the farm laws in abeyance during the period of the talks,"he said in a series of tweets.

"At the talks, the government must engage the farmers' organisations without any pre-determined positions. Assuming that there will be an agreement at the end of the talks, it is obvious that Parliament must repeal the old laws and new laws would have to be enacted," he said.

Chidambaram wondered why this simple truth escapes the wise heads of the government.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala while giving best wishes to farmers on "Kisan Divas" paid rich tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

"There will be no foodgrain if there are no farmers. The farmer is the soul of the country, the food-provider. Modi ji, renounce your ego, accept the demand of the farmers and withdraw the three black laws," he said in a tweet.

