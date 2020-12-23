Uttarakhand: Court orders DNA test of rape-tainted MLA and girl he allegedly fathered

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: The Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Dehradun on Wednesday directed blood sampling of rape accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi for a DNA test.

Sampling will be done in the court at 11 am on December 24.

The order by CJM Vivek Srivastava stated, "Chief Medical Superintendent of Doon Hospital is directed to arrange for sampling of the accused and applicant's daughter on December 24, 2020 at 11am in the court."

A woman who has alleged rape by him has also made a claim that he is the father of her daughter.

The woman in May had alleged that the MLA of Dwarahat state assembly constituency raped her for several years and fathered her daughter. Following this, Negi and his wife were booked for rape and criminal intimidation.

The woman also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI probe in the case. In her four-page letter, the woman accused the BJP government in the state and police of trying to shield the accused MLA.

Prior to this, the woman had written to the Uttarakhand home secretary seeking a CBI probe in the matter.

In September, police had registered a case against the MLA and his wife after the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) 5th, Dehradun directed them to register a case and start investigation.