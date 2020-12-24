STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India registers 24,712 fresh cases, 312 fatalities

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,93,173 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.75 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A healthworker holding a vial used to transport covid test samples. (File Photo )

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,23,778 with 24,712 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 96.93 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,46,756 with 312 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,93,173 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.75 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. 

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 2,83,849 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.80 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,53,08,366 samples have been tested up to December 23 with 10,39,645  samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 312 new fatalities include 93 from  Maharashtra, 34 from West Bengal, 22 from Kerala and 21 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,46,756 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,969 from Maharashtra followed by 12,038 from Karnataka, 12,024 from Tamil Nadu, 10,347 from Delhi, 9,473 from West Bengal, 8,245 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,085 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,243 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

