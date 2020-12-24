STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 active cases now comprise only 2.8 per cent of total caseload

Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases after nearly a month (27 days), Health Ministry said.

Published: 24th December 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ongoing trend of contraction in India's COVID-19 active infections has led to shrinking of the share of active cases in the total caseload to 2.8 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The tally of active case of the disease in the country stands at 2,83,849 as on date.

"A net decline of 5,391 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases after nearly a month (27 days), it said.

"In a span of 24 hours, only 24,712 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 29,791 new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the active caseload," the ministry stated.

"India has recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases continuously since the last 11 days," it said.

Total recoveries are nearing 97 lakhs (96,93,173). The ministry said that 79. 56 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 7,620 single-day recoveries, followed by 4,808 in Kerala and 2,153 in West Bengal in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 76.

48 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Kerala report the highest number of 6,169 daily new cases, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,913 and 1,628 infections respectively.

The number of case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours stands at 312.

Ten states and UTs account for 79.81 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (93).

West Bengal and Kerala reported 34 and 22 new deaths respectively.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline.

The daily death count has remained below 400 for 12 days, the ministry said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus caseload covid cases
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp