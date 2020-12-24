'It's against alliance dharma', says Congress as 18 party corporators join NCP in Bhiwandi

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Eighteen sitting Congress corporators of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, including the deputy mayor, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in presence of the party's state president Jayant Patil and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Congress leaders said NCP is violating the alliance dharma and setting a wrong precedent.

The Maharashtra Congress has been facing an uphill task in Bhiwandi municipal corporations. The local leaders are not happy with the party which is ridden by factional fighting. These Congress corporators left the party and formed their own group in the municipal body.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirpum said despite the party corporators joining the NCP, there is no word from the party leadership. “Is this the dharma or adharma of the alliance?

A Maharashtra Congress spokesperson clarified that these corporators were in Congress only technically. “We had written the administration to take action against them for their anti-party activities. The file is pending at the regional commissioner. These corporators did not follow the Congress ideology and went against the party. The NCP, which is the alliance partner of Maha Vikas Aghadi, should not entertain them by their induction.”

A senior NCP leader said if the Congress was unable to keep their flock together, why they are blaming the NCP? “Had they not inducted these estranged Congress corporators, then they would have joined another party. Why should we lose them? It is not good for any alliance partner. Actually, Congress should be happy that these corporators have not joined the BJP,” asked NCP leader requesting anonymity.