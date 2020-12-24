Kisan Mall comes up for protesters at Tikri border

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: With the protest sites at Delhi borders turning into mini townships, a ‘Kisan Mall’ has come up at Tekri to cater to the daily needs of the farmers. Set up by the NGO Khalsa Aid, the essential items being provided free of cost to the farmers at the mall include toothbrush, toothpaste, oil, soap, shampoo, slippers, socks, sanitary pads, thermals, sweaters, jackets, vests, blankets and so on.

The NGO’s volunteers distribute coupons at each and every tractor-trolley. A protester has to bring the coupon to the makeshift Kisan Mall. There, he/she is given a form containing a list of 27 items and has to tick the item(s) required. A volunteer guides the buyer to the section where he/she can get the item.

“We decided to set up the mall as the farmers were not getting the right kind of items even though there was a lot of wastage. Also, many farmers did not like to stand or wait to get relief material. Women were having difficulties getting the items of their choice.

We have just segregated the items which we are getting in donations so that the person who wants it can get it easily,” Khalsa Aid director (Asia-Pacific), Amanpreet Singh, told this newspaper. “The items that we do not get in donations are procured.

We have distributed around 500 coupons to start with. As of now, there are 27 items with us at the mall for free distribution.” Singh admitted that more relief materials were coming at Singhu border as compared to Tikri. The NGO had earlier installed foot massagers at the Singhu border.

Case against farmers who blocked Khattar’s convoy

Thirteen farmers, who had waved black flags and tried to stop the convoy of the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, were booked on charges including attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, criminal intimidation among others. Police claimed some farmers had tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time.

Jailed activists on hunger strike in solidarity

Various activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad case observed a day-long hunger strike on Wednesday at Taloja jail in Maharashtra in support of farmers. The activists, in a joint statement on the occasion of the National Farmers’ Day, said they are observing a day-long symbolic hunger strike in the jail since they cannot participate physically in the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Petitioner seeks to implead over 40 agri unions

One of the petitioners, who has approached the apex court seeking the removal of farmers from borders of Delhi, has sought to implead over 40 farmer unions as party in the case. A bench headed by CJI S A Bobde had given liberty to the petitioner to serve the impleaded farmer unions. Law student Rishabh Sharma, the petitioner, has now filed an amended memo of parties in the top court.